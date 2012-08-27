Letter: GOP may have Medicare answers

I read with great interest the letter saying that Rep. Paul Ryan's budget would bankrupt people who depend on Medicare ["Eyes on presidential politics," Aug. 22].

The reality is that Medicare as we know it is headed for bankruptcy. This is not unlike many other government programs. Since retiring from my job at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, I've had $104.20 a month deducted from my Social Security check for Medicare. That amount is scheduled to increase to $120.20 in 2013 and $247 in 2014.

Beginning in 1964, I paid weekly payroll deductions to Medicare, and still the program is in danger of heading into the red. We must do something to cure Medicare's future.

Robert DiNubila, Franklin Sqaure