Letter: GOP support for LI disaster aid

There was an interesting irony in the Dec. 8 cover story about the White House proposing federal disaster aid ["Obama's plan for Sandy aid," News].

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) states "it is no easy job" getting the aid because many Republicans, particularly in the House of Representatives, are against disaster aid. Newsday's cover photo is of a flooded home that would presumably benefit from such aid, while still displaying a Romney-Ryan poster.

Sal Castro, Elmont