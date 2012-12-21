OpinionLetters

Letter: GOP support for LI disaster aid

In this Oct. 31, 2012 file photo, President Barack Obama,...

In this Oct. 31, 2012 file photo, President Barack Obama, accompanied by members of his Cabinet, speaks at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Headquarters in Washington to discuss Superstorm Sandy. From second left are Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Shaun Donovan. Obama on Dec. 7, 2012 asked Congress for $60.4 billion in federal aid for New York, New Jersey and other states hit by Superstorm Sandy in late October. Credit: AP

There was an interesting irony in the Dec. 8 cover story about the White House proposing federal disaster aid ["Obama's plan for Sandy aid," News].

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) states "it is no easy job" getting the aid because many Republicans, particularly in the House of Representatives, are against disaster aid. Newsday's cover photo is of a flooded home that would presumably benefit from such aid, while still displaying a Romney-Ryan poster.

Sal Castro, Elmont

