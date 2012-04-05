Letter: Grade-fixing in schools is 'common'

The recent grade-changing allegations in the South Country school district ["The case against Cipp," News, March 24], are not unique. This practice is common across Long Island.

Too many of my colleagues and fellow teachers from nearby districts have been urged to "revisit" the grade on tests, reports, quarterly marks and final averages.

During my 30 years of teaching high school English for Sachem Central Schools, I was exhorted to bump up grades, find some points on an essay or change a final grade more times than I care to remember.

The teacher who takes a stand against this fraudulent practice can find himself or herself out on a limb. Involuntary transfers, changes in class schedules from Regents or honors courses to remedial-level classes, more difficult duties and frequent meetings with assistant principals and building principals can result -- usually late on a Friday afternoon or just before a holiday. More unannounced observations can be held and a paper trail created.

With pressure from concerned parents and administrators trying to appease their superiors and constituents in the community, teachers are hard pressed not to succumb. You can find yourself swimming upstream most of your career if you choose not to be a team player.

Robert Makofsky, Port Jefferson