Letter: Hard right saves country from Obama

In "Antics of the hard right are just wrong" [Opinion, March 24], columnist Peter Goldmark in his one-sided view apparently does not understand the valuable purpose of the hard right, which is to put a hard block on the Obama administration's out-of-control policies.

Here you have an administration pushing a divisive health care program that few understand, and seemingly leading the country on the road to European-style socialism.

Obama was re-elected because many view him as some kind of rock star, regardless of his dismal record. That is scary. Thank God there are still some forces around that are able to slow him down.

Walter McCarthy, Massapequa



I look forward to reading my Sunday Newsday and often turn first to the Opinion section. Today, I opened it to find Peter Goldmark's partisan tirade.

He has historically been left-leaning, and he is usually able to maintain a civil tone. In this piece, he describes those who lean to the right and their policies as "lunatics," "crazy," in "denial," taking "refuge in fantasy," "reckless" and "sociopathic."

The American people are quite polarized today, and civil discourse is sorely needed. This is a particularly upsetting example of what is wrong with our political debate. Typically, when one has no facts, he resorts to criticizing, ridiculing and demeaning opponents.

Goldmark stooped to a new low here, and I would hope that Newsday could do better than print rants like this.

Mike Cisek, East Islip