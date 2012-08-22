Letter: Harper Lee wasn't a recluse

Just to set the record straight, the obituary "Veronique Peck, 80, Gregory Peck's wife" referred to Harper Lee as "the reclusive author of 'To Kill A Mockingbird'" [News, Aug. 20].

Lee has, until recently, been anything but reclusive. She is now in an assisted living facility. She socialized in a wide circle of relatives, friends and neighbors, participated in award ceremonies and spoke to student and other groups.

The media call her a recluse because she has for a very long time refused to be interviewed.

Jeff Bernstein, Bayside

Editor's note: The writer is a retired English and social studies teacher.