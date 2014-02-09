Letter: Health exchange can't claim excellent care

The New York State Health Exchange has been promoted as one of the most successful to comply with the Affordable Care Act. Media reported on Feb. 4 that 657,000 New Yorkers have completed applications.

However, the article "Shut out at Stony Brook" [News, Feb. 5] mitigates the claim of success. It's disgraceful that the tertiary hospitals -- those that provide a full complement of services in Suffolk and Westchester counties -- participate in none of the exchange insurance plans.

Promoting the plans as insurance with access to excellent care is deceitful. Unfortunately, most patients do not realize this until they require specialized care.

Dr. Robert A. Klein, Mineola

Editor's note: The writer is a gastroenterologist in private practice.

