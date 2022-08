Columnist Ted R. Bromund writes, “The atom bomb was no more devastating than conventional U.S. air attacks” [“More of the same in Hiroshima trip,” Opinion, May 23].

Is he for real? A nuclear bomb caused 140,000 deaths in Hiroshima and devastated the survivors for years. Their future was affected, their children’s health! Bromund’s remarks are disgraceful; he needs a reality check.

Mary McKenna, North Bellmore