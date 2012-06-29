Letter: Include Greek yogurt at school

Kudos to Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) for recommending that Greek yogurt be made more affordable for school lunch programs ["Yogurt urged for schools," News, June 19]. His suggestion would boost the state's dairy industry, demonstrating that children's health and economic growth need not be mutually exclusive.

Should the USDA accept this recommendation, it would result in students gaining access to a popular, high-protein meat alternative.

The increasing problems associated with childhood overweight, obesity, malnourishment and hunger are disconcerting as our younger generations face potentially shorter life expectancies.

Karyn Kirschbaum

Gail Volk

Kelly DeVito

Wheatley Heights

Editor's note: The writers are coordinators for Healthy Schools NY, a division of the state health department.