Letter: Increase coverage for acupuncture

Sen. Jack Martins (R-Mineola) is the sponsor of a workers' compensation bill that would make acupuncture more accessible by allowing injured workers to receive treatments from state-licensed acupuncturists. More scientific studies are testifying to the effectiveness of acupuncture, and it is therefore ideal that it be available to everyone, as long as it is done by a licensed practitioner.

Also, the Acupuncture Society of New York is trying to advance a public safety bill that would include herbal practices in the licensing of acupuncturists. This would increase the safety and proper use of healing plants.

These can be turning points in our community in regard to public health.

Evangelina Jacobson, Merrick

Editor's note: The writer is the owner of Acupuncture Yin Yang in Merrick.