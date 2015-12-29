Letter: Village cops’ pay depicted wrong

On behalf of the hardworking men and women of the Nassau County Police Department who put their lives on the line every day protecting the residents from criminals, I take offense at the cartoon depicting a police officer “payroll,” dressed as a masked gun-toting criminal, holding up taxpayers [Opinion, Dec. 22].

You can disagree with police payrolls without making village police officers look like criminals. It reflects on officers in every jurisdiction.

Police officers protect residents from those who use guns and other means to commit crimes. Keep in mind that just over a year ago two NYPD police officers were assassinated by a crazed gunman.

James Carver, Mineola

Editor’s note: The writer is president of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association.