Letter: Jeter's talent and work ethic admirable

Derek Jeter has just said his final farewell and has gone out a winner ["The old pro finally lets down his guard," Opinion, Sept. 28].

He leaves with five World Series rings, and ranks sixth on the all-time hits list -- a player true to the game of baseball. But better than that, he truly was Mr. Clean. He was an all-around good guy on and off the field. He had a work ethic that drove him to play hard, to do his best and to treat all people with respect.

The Yankees really struck gold when they signed Jeter; it was the best hiring decision the team ever made. He conducted himself well and didn't disrespect America's pastime by doing things that would tarnish the game. He is a true role model.

Frederick R. Bedell Jr., Glen Oaks Village

