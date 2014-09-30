OpinionLetters

Letter: Jeter's talent and work ethic admirable

The Yankees' Derek Jeter leaves the field after his last...

The Yankees' Derek Jeter leaves the field after his last career game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sept. 28, 2014 in Boston. Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello

Derek Jeter has just said his final farewell and has gone out a winner ["The old pro finally lets down his guard," Opinion, Sept. 28].

He leaves with five World Series rings, and ranks sixth on the all-time hits list -- a player true to the game of baseball. But better than that, he truly was Mr. Clean. He was an all-around good guy on and off the field. He had a work ethic that drove him to play hard, to do his best and to treat all people with respect.

The Yankees really struck gold when they signed Jeter; it was the best hiring decision the team ever made. He conducted himself well and didn't disrespect America's pastime by doing things that would tarnish the game. He is a true role model.

Frederick R. Bedell Jr., Glen Oaks Village
 

