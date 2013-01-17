Letter: Katie Beers defines courage

It had to be quite a hurdle, 20 years later, for Katie Beers to find the courage to talk about a very bad experience, especially when it occurred at the young age of 9 ["Embracing her ordeal," News, Jan. 16].

I'm sure it has been a very emotional healing process. I'm glad to hear that Beers is OK, has two beautiful children and seems well-adjusted. I believe that she will definitely know when the time is right to tell her children what she endured back then.

Resilience comes in all kinds of packages.

Charlie Kaczorowski, West Hempstead