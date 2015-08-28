Letter: Leased cars on LI make sense

Thank you for the article on car leasing ["Land of the lease," Business, Aug. 16].

One more justification you could add in favor of leasing, especially on Long Island, is that we have to contend with the most horrible road conditions: potholes, ruts, uneven and patched surfaces. These damage and age cars quickly.

The authorities charged with maintaining highways and streets are either unresponsive or are overwhelmed with the task. To some extent, it could be budget related. This causes many of us to decide that leasing a car is preferable to owning. At the end of the lease, usually in three years, the vehicle goes back to the dealer.

Jay Becker, Syosset