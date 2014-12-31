Letter: LIPA's bills should be clearer

A recent letter from the Long Island Power Authority's chief financial officer attempted to explain the rationale behind raising rates ["LIPA catch-up charges are poorly understood," Dec. 14]. I found it offensive.

Of course people are confused about increasing utility rates! We all expect and understand fluctuations in energy prices throughout the year, depending on the cost of fuel. However, an average $15 bill hike while the cost of fuel has been consistently falling is frustrating.

Perhaps people would have an easier time "getting used to" the ups and downs of energy costs if these factors worked in tandem and customers weren't stuck with catch-up charges.

If LIPA really wants to keep us informed, it should start by making its bills easier to read and understand. A comparison of actual energy use from month to month, instead of estimates, and a thorough, simple and itemized explanation of all power supply charges, would help us all.

Christine Keogler, Middle Island

Editor's note: The writer is a former intern with the Long Island Environmental Voters Forum.