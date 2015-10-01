Letter: Long-term-care insurers must keep promises

I was disappointed that the article on long-term care insurance didn't address that many insurers fail to pay on these policies ["Paying for elder care," Business, Sept. 20].

My mother-in-law has been diagnosed with dementia and is in assisted living. Her policy states that only severe dementia is covered. After many medical and cognitive tests, her neurologist diagnosed her dementia as severe; however, the insurance representative disagreed with the doctor.

I've spoken to the staff at the assisted living facility as well as family members of other residents. Many say they had long-term care policies and are not collecting on them. The better way to protect yourself is to buy an annuity, as the article mentioned.

William Bruno, Bohemia