Letter: Many unknowns about offshore wind

Regarding "Blowing in the wind" [News, Sept. 26], we need a great deal more information about this proposed offshore wind farm.

What would be the cost for each kilowatt produced? How does this compare to our current rates? What does it mean in actual dollars to say this would be competitive with new gas plants?

Speaking as an ex-seaman, won't the cost of maintaining windmills at sea be very high? During high winds, can they break loose?

The public has a right to know the answers.

Alex Forti, South Setauket