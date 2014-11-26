Letter: MTA fare and toll plan rankles

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority needs more money ["What riders may pay," News, Nov. 19]? Is this the same MTA that recently restored the weekend service to the West Hempstead branch ["After 4 years, quiet reopening," News, Nov. 23] and added back weekend service cuts on the Port Washington line?

Why were previous service cuts restored if the MTA truly needs more money? How can the commuter have confidence in the agency's decision-making process?

Continually raising fares is easy. Someone needs to make the tough decisions on streamlining service, union work rules, etc.

John Molesphini, Valley Stream

