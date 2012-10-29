Letter: New pretests aren't worth the time

The pretests given to students by the school districts make zero sense ["Testing their patience," News, Oct. 23]. Of course the students knew that the tests were a joke. They knew this because that is what they were told. When a student is told to mark "C" for every answer because these tests do not count, what would you expect?

We as a state have taken the delivery of education to a new low. How can it be that in a district that has the finest teachers on Long Island, they continue to be left out of the decision-making process for their own classrooms? The tried and failing hierarchy of educational delivery has handcuffed the teaching profession to a point of frustration for the teacher, student and parents.

It is time to refocus on the main subjects: math, science, history and English. It's time to let the building leaders, teachers and parents take back control of education at the building level, classroom level and community level, where they know best.

Communities, including mine, need to wake up, be heard, and make the educational and leadership changes needed.

Dennis P. Ryan, Deer Park

Editor's note: The writer is the former president of the Deer Park school board.