Letter: NICE bus cuts hurt Nassau students

Nassau Community College students will be affected by the cuts that Veolia Transportation has presented ["NICE: Minimal impact in bus service changes," News, March 25]. Several lines will have services discontinued or reduced. For students at Nassau, that means more waiting, transfers and stress.

No one wants to pay more for anything, that's human nature. But we have to start funding the transit system at a proper level. The county needs to pay its fair share and allow the public to have a say in how the transit system operates, by giving riders voting power on the Transit Advisory Committee.

Adam Garfield, Stony Brook

Editor's note: The writer is a staff member for the New York Public Interest Research Group, an advocacy organization, who isbased at Nassau Community College.