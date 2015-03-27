Letter: No deepwater port for Shoreham

Spending $1 million or more to analyze the costs and benefits of turning the abandoned Shoreham power plant property into a deepwater port would be a waste ["A port in a traffic storm," Editorial, March 22]. Shoreham has no protected or natural harbor and is wide open to the Long Island Sound.

The Newsday editorial board contends that land clearly exists for the creation of a port facility. Only about 70 acres around the abandoned plant is owned by the Long Island Power Authority. It contains rusting remains of structures that would cost a lot to demolish. It should be noted that in 2008, when LIPA undertook a reuse study of the former nuclear site, National Grid was unwilling to consider allowing annexation of its adjoining 800 acres in Shoreham.

Newsday's proposal to construct a rail connection to the Long Island Rail Road, following an existing limited-access road down to Route 25A and then along William Floyd Parkway, ignores consideration of the environmental and legal problems that would entail.

Newsday thinks we should "try something different." We agree, but feel we should try something that has a higher probability of success. In its "Priorities and Initiatives for 2014," the Long Island Association called for the creation of a clean energy economy in locations such as the former power plant site. The LIA proposed manufacturing wind turbines and solar panels to create clean energy jobs.

Sid Bail, Wading River

Editor's note: The writer was a member of LIPA's Shoreham Advisory Committee, which coordinated ideas and suggestions for the future use of the site, and is a member of the Wading River Civic Association.