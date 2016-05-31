Letter: No tax breaks for luxury apartments

It’s absurd that tax breaks are proposed for the development of waterfront property in Long Beach, with its fantastic boardwalk and beach, in an affluent but financially stressed county [“IDA puts off $109M tax break vote,” News, May 26].

Let unions lobbying for tax breaks take a pay cut instead of asking the rest of us to support the wealthy who would inhabit the luxury apartments. The patronage mills that are industrial development agencies, and their power to grant tax breaks for the benefit of the few, should be outlawed. The Long Beach Superblock is only the most egregious example.

Dennis Duffy, Lynbrook

Editor’s note: The writer is a member of the Center for Cost Effective Government, which advocates for lower public sector costs.