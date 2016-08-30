Letter: Nuclear plants not clean energy

A recent letter writer wrote that our environment wins with nuclear energy, because its use reduces greenhouse gases produced by fossil fuel-fired power plants [“Right move to save upstate nuke plants,” Letters, Aug. 18].

The writer, who represents a nuclear industry group, failed to acknowledge that nuclear power plants emit a far more dangerous byproduct: radioactive waste. This waste takes tens of thousands of years to disintegrate and must be stored in special containers. Should these continually growing number of containers ever be disturbed by anything — from a meteor crashing into them to an earthquake — the radioactive poison released would be catastrophic to humans.

The writer needs to stop worrying about his wallet and start worrying about the environment and our future.

Gregory M. Gusew, Lake Ronkonkoma