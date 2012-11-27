Letter: NY votes the old-fashioned way

Regarding your Nov. 7 editorial, "Update the way NY votes," I couldn't agree more. We moved from Long Island to North Carolina in 2004 and quickly found out that the early voting procedure in place here, known as one-stop voting, is far superior.

This year, more than one-third of all voters cast their votes early, reducing the long lines and delays so often experienced in New York on Election Day. For a state that's progressive in so many other ways, New York's voting procedures are painfully outdated.

David Vieser, Cornelius, N.C.