Letter: NY votes the old-fashioned way

People line up to vote at Lindell School in Long...

People line up to vote at Lindell School in Long Beach, N.Y., one of several voting locations that was created as a result of Superstorm Sandy. (Nov. 6, 2012) Credit: AP

Regarding your Nov. 7 editorial, "Update the way NY votes," I couldn't agree more. We moved from Long Island to North Carolina in 2004 and quickly found out that the early voting procedure in place here, known as one-stop voting, is far superior.

This year, more than one-third of all voters cast their votes early, reducing the long lines and delays so often experienced in New York on Election Day. For a state that's progressive in so many other ways, New York's voting procedures are painfully outdated.

David Vieser, Cornelius, N.C.

