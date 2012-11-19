Letter: Officials should punish gougers

Now that the bulk of Long Islanders have had their power restored from superstorm Sandy, it's time for Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), as well as Govs. Andrew M. Cuomo and Chris Christie, to focus their attention on price gougers. They can start with anyone who sold unleaded regular for more than $3.89 a gallon.

Just before the first hurricane warning, some stations appeared to raise their prices from around $3.69. I saw prices as high as $4.59.

It takes a special kind of person to raise prices on your friends and neighbors during a crisis. I would also investigate the many stores that sold generators at way over normal market value, as well as some hotel and motel operators.

It should not be left to the rules of supply and demand when people are cold and hungry and are in despair, with no power, food or gas. People should not only remember our neighbors who showed random acts of goodwill, but also the people who hit them hard when the chips were down.

Christopher Papile, Bellport