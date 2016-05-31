Letter: Parties should heed Trump and Sanders

Even though Donald Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders have vastly different approaches to fixing what is broken in America, they both have appealed to the masses [“2016 waters are uncharted,” Editorial, May 5].

They appeal to the everyday citizen who has been put into a powerless position, and whose rights and needs have been ignored by both major parties for decades.

The groundswell of popular support for both presidential candidates seems to be a harbinger of major policy and platform changes that must take place in the reformation of both Republican and Democratic parties if they are to continue to exist.

Maybe it’s time to say good bye to political bosses, and give a welcoming hello to the constituency the candidates for office are supposed to represent.

Robert Shorin, Syosset