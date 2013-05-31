Letter: Plan B can be considered abortion

Dr. Elisa Felsen-Singer states that the Plan B emergency contraception pill is "not an abortion pill" ["Parental Guidance," exploreLI, May 22], but yet she says that one of the three effects of the pill is to make it more difficult for the already fertilized egg to attach to the uterus lining.

Readers should be aware that if the embryo dies because of the effect of the changed uterine lining caused by the Plan B pill, then this embryo is aborted.

A true understanding of the effects of these pills will allow women, young girls and their mates to be more informed when making birth control decisions.

Richard Ruffner, Hampton Bays