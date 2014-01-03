Letter: Police need better training

I praise Newsday for its coverage of the death of Kevin Turner ["Violent end to a chase," News, Dec. 8].

It's about time that someone cover cases like these, so that police officers don't get off scot-free. I can't see how two police officers needed to beat someone this brutually to subdue him.

It's a shame that this young man lost his life simply because he ran from two officers. I hope that officers get more training on how to deal with situations like these.

Sal Bracco, Melville