OpinionLetters

Letter: Police need better training

Former NFL player Kevin Turner, left, speaks as former players...

Former NFL player Kevin Turner, left, speaks as former players Dorsey Levens, center, and Bill Bergey listen during a a news conference in Philadelphia. (April 9, 2013) Credit: AP

I praise Newsday for its coverage of the death of Kevin Turner ["Violent end to a chase," News, Dec. 8].

It's about time that someone cover cases like these, so that police officers don't get off scot-free. I can't see how two police officers needed to beat someone this brutually to subdue him.

It's a shame that this young man lost his life simply because he ran from two officers. I hope that officers get more training on how to deal with situations like these.

Sal Bracco, Melville

Didn't find what you were looking for?