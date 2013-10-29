Letter: Political games twist health plan

There are announcements now that Obamacare isn't ready for implementation ["Sign-up for health care extended," News, Oct. 29]. Chief executives of big insurance companies have been to the White House and said that garbled and incorrect data are being sent to them from the website. Users are getting wrong insurance rate quotes.

Now nine Democratic senators are working on a bill to delay the individual mandate. And for this, they insisted it was ready and closed the government for 16 days! All for political reasons. Sicker people are going to sign up right away, and healthy people are going to delay signing up and not pay until they have to, causing another unfunded mandate.

This is just shameful and a train wreck.

Dr. Edward Stroh, Rockville Centre

