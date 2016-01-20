Letter: Poor behavior at Bethpage station

Glen Cove’s example of banning nonresidents from parking in most Long Island Rail Road station spaces should be followed in Bethpage [“Glen Cove lot ban begins,” News, Jan. 1].

How many Bethpage residents have driven around and around hoping for a parking space so they can go to the library or the train station?

It’s an affront when some commuters leave garbage with more than adequate numbers of garbage cans. And when discharging passengers, some people stop in the middle of the road or at a stop sign, making it hazardous to drive.

In addition, some commuters think they can walk anytime in front of cars, not in a crosswalk, not with the lights.

Is there any hope for change?

Margot Razziano, Bethpage