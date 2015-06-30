Letter: Recent math test too difficult

I've been in the math education field for more than 40 years as a teacher and consultant.

Never have I seen such an all-out assault on our teachers and children. The Common Core algebra 1 Regents test was abusive. I don't care that the cutoff will enable students to pass; children know when they did poorly, and this can have a lasting effect on them.

Any attempt at creating more students to enter STEM careers -- science, technology, engineering and math -- will be dashed by exams such as this.

Marlene E. Natale, West Hempstead