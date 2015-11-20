Letter: Red-light cameras enforce the law

In regard to the motorists who complain about red-light cameras, it seems to me the answer is simple . Don't go through a red light.

If you see the light turn yellow, it's time to stop. It doesn't matter what the motive for the cameras is. They are there, so obey the law.

Adrienne Brownstein, Beechhurst





It seems evident to me that certain people on Long Island aren't willing to take responsibility for their actions.

I've been driving on Long Island for more than 44 years, and you know how many red-light tickets I've received? None. It was not because I avoided "traps" at certain intersections or found a way to beat the system by obscuring my license plate.

All I did was drive responsibly. Imagine such an easy but apparently out-of-the-box solution.

David V. Greis, Commack





As a victim of the red-light cameras, I believe people protesting against the cameras simply don't want to take responsibility for their actions.

I just spent 17 days driving 1,500 miles across Europe. I noticed speed cameras on every highway. Most drivers obey the speed limits and drive safely without a heavy police presence. The reduced need for patrols saves money, and this system surely saves lives. It probably generates some income.

Bob Detor, Port Washington