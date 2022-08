I am an Oyster Bay resident, and I voted on the land sale in Syosset ["Land-sale vote won't end Oyster Bay mall fight," Editorial, Aug. 22].

I now know why Nassau County needs money. There were at least 15 workers at the polling station, reading, talking, eating, etc.

Four people to cover the polls would have been sufficient, as the turnout was low. In fact, my husband and I were the only voters there at 5:30 p.m.

Joyce Miller, Jericho