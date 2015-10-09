Letter: Respected Jones Beach women

The article "Her towering career" [LI Life, Oct. 4], about quintessential beach-lover Sue Guliani, was spot-on regarding her multi-faceted career at Jones Beach.

In addition to the five women featured in the sidebar, "These women also made a splash," I would like to include Marge Gleason, the former manager of the West Bathhouse.

Beginning her career as a seasonal worker like Guliani, cleaning bathrooms at the West Bathhouse in the 1940s, Gleason worked her way up and became a year-round employee.

I worked with this remarkable lady from the 1950s to the 1970s, when she eventually became bathhouse manager. She was striking in her heavily starched, crisp white uniform and heels. She took nonsense from no one, including her bosses. She devoted her life to Jones Beach and, like Guliani, she will be sorely missed.

William Ober, Huntington