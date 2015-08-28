OpinionLetters

Letter: Rest stop politics, Cuomo style

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at an event at New York...

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at an event at New York University where he signed where he signed into law a new affirmative sexual consent policy to combat campus sexual violence on July 7, 2015. Credit: Getty / Spencer Platt

New York residents who watched Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ram charter schools down Mayor Bill de Blasio's throat are familiar with Cuomo's style of governance.

Now Long Islanders are getting the Cuomo treatment. He ignored Huntington officials' environmental concerns and had the state Department of Transportation start work on a large rest area between exits 51 and 52 on the Long Island Expressway ["The wrong route to a rest stop," Editorial, Aug. 27].

In other words, it's my way or the highway.

Robert Berger, Bellerose

