Letter: Road repairs lag more this year

How are our roads going to be repaired? Negligence in road maintenance leads to more expensive costs. Any asphalt contractor can tell you it is more expensive to replace than repave a road, yet as the roads in my small subdivision in Brentwood increasingly deteriorate, little has been done.

I realize that winter does damage, however, in the 25 years that my wife and I have been here, our streets have never been replaced. I have never even seen the Town of Islip clean our street drains. Where do our taxes go?

Kevin Roberts, Brentwood