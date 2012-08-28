Letter: Romney's 'likability' not a factor

Regarding the article on what Mitt Romney has to do at the Republican National Convention to increase his likability ["The convention: 5 keys for Romney," News, Aug. 27], you have got to be kidding! We are not voting for Mr. America!

If I needed a lifesaving operation and consulted two doctors, I would carefully consider their qualifications and experience and choose the doctor with the greater success rate. I would not make my choice based on the doctor's sparkling bedside manner.

Karen Lande, West Hempstead