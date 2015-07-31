Letter: Sandy victims shouldn't double-dip

Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand apparently support double-dipping ["Senators: Waive grant rule for Sandy victims," News, July 21].

They want the Department of Housing and Urban Development to waive the Stafford Act for Sandy victims. The act prohibits disaster victims from receiving government assistance for expenses covered by insurance.

If federal funds paid for the same repairs as insurance, the senators want those people not to be asked to return the money to the federal program that gave it to them. A federal program that you and I pay for.

Not only does this go against federal law, but also it thumbs its nose at Sandy victims who recognized the double payment and declined the federal funds.

Arlene Martin, Massapequa