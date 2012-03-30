Letter: Sewers should stay in county hands

Regarding "Complex deal eyed for sewers" [News, March 19], this is a public sewer system and should remain public, in the people's and county's control.

Nassau County wants a public-private partnership. This deal certainly sounds like something that would be supported by the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives, an association of 1,220 local government members under the auspices of the United Nations, and its Agenda 21 plan for sustainable development.

These public-private partnerships could eventually privately control the county. What else of our public property is County Executive Edward Mangano going to sell next time he has a deficit?

Edie Cunningham, Malverne