Letter: State oversight of mental health

Although there is pending mental health legislation , it will do little good if it does not include enforcement of federal parity laws and network adequacy.

Federal parity law requires health insurance companies to treat annual or lifetime dollar limits for mental health and substance abuse benefits the same as they do medical benefits.

Network adequacy means a health insurer must provide enrollees with timely access to a sufficient number of providers.

In other words, network adequacy is finding a suitable provider in the first place; and parity is seamlessly receiving the level of care that you need as for as long as you need it.

In New York, the state's attorney general is responsible for investigating parity violations. The New York State Department of Financial Services is responsible for addressing a lack of network adequacy. They must do their jobs.

Sadly, when there is a mental health problem, people often wait months and even years to make that first phone call. For example, a parent whose child is diagnosed with cancer or diabetes does not wait to ask for help. Waiting only happens with mental illness and addiction. Why? Because of shame and self-blame.

The Helping Families in Mental Health Crisis Act will only work when the issue of access to care is monitored and enforced.

Andrew Malekoff, Roslyn Heights

Editor's note: The writer is the executive director of the North Shore Child and Family Guidance Center, which provides mental health services.