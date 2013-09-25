Letter: Still hoping for return to home

As the anniversary of the storm approaches, my family and I are beginning to relive the struggles and sadness that we felt last year ["Coming back after Sandy," News, Sept. 22].

After the storm, we encountered many difficulties in rebuilding. It seems like we will never move home to our neighborhood again. My sister is a painter and was devastated when she lost many of her artworks to the storm.

Today, we are still displaced from our home. There are times when we lose our patience, and there are times when we look for something to hold on to. This past weekend, we found it.

My father was cleaning out the backyard at our house and found a large piece of plywood covered in algae and muck from the bay. To his surprise, he turned over the plywood and discovered it was actually one of my sister's paintings.

Her painting features a life vest floating in water. Since that day, my family and I see this discovery as a life vest of our own.

Kimberly Hirten, Lindenhurst