Letter: Stop lights needed?

The article about politicians installing unnecessary traffic control devices is very well taken ["Stop or go: What happens when politicians yield to public's call for traffic lights," News, Jan. 24]. Unfortunately the same ignorance, arrogance and conflict are alive and well in Huntington, where officials seem determined to turn our town into a replica of the Bronx, littering the landscape with unnecessary stop signs and lights that impede the smooth flow of traffic.

Many stop signs are installed where there is no need to stop or even slow down. These intersecting streets come in at narrow enough angles to enable motorists to see oncoming traffic from a block away.

Howard Mandell, East Northport