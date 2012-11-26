OpinionLetters

Letter: Stores should close on holidays

Black Friday shoppers pour into the Valley River Center mall...

Black Friday shoppers pour into the Valley River Center mall in Eugene, Ore., for the Midnight Madness sale (Nov. 23, 2012) Credit: AP

Once again corporate retail stores ignored their workers by opening on Thanksgiving Day ["Black Friday," News, Nov. 23]. The large retailers are more concerned with profits than treating their workers as human beings with families.

I also blame consumers who just want to get that toy or television for next to nothing and don't care about the workers.

I applaud the stores that stayed closed on Thanksgiving. It's very sad when money is put before people.

Lillian Gonzalez Hernandez, Brentwood

