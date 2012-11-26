Letter: Stores should close on holidays
Once again corporate retail stores ignored their workers by opening on Thanksgiving Day ["Black Friday," News, Nov. 23]. The large retailers are more concerned with profits than treating their workers as human beings with families.
I also blame consumers who just want to get that toy or television for next to nothing and don't care about the workers.
I applaud the stores that stayed closed on Thanksgiving. It's very sad when money is put before people.
Lillian Gonzalez Hernandez, Brentwood