Letter: Stores should close on holidays

Once again corporate retail stores ignored their workers by opening on Thanksgiving Day ["Black Friday," News, Nov. 23]. The large retailers are more concerned with profits than treating their workers as human beings with families.

I also blame consumers who just want to get that toy or television for next to nothing and don't care about the workers.

I applaud the stores that stayed closed on Thanksgiving. It's very sad when money is put before people.

Lillian Gonzalez Hernandez, Brentwood