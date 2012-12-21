Letter: Suffolk ban on BPA is encouraging

I'd like to thank the Suffolk County Legislature for voting to ban the chemical Bisphenol A, known as BPA ["Suffolk bans retail receipts with BPA," News, Dec. 5]. This is a bold move, and it puts Suffolk on the map for progressive ideas.

Please don't stop here. Plastic bags still litter our waterways, killing fish and wildlife, and the food industry continues to deny us the right to know what is in our food. Our environment and our health are under assault from numerous industries.

Banning BPA is a first step toward fighting back. Let Suffolk be a beacon for the rest of the country.

Dan Cignoli, Port Jefferson