Letter: Suffolk led way on e-cigarette rules

Town and village leaders, school officials and residents should know that the path of regulation of electronic cigarettes was forged in Suffolk County in 2009 ["E-smokes ban in buildings," News, Sept. 29].

At that time, Suffolk health officials had reported to lawmakers that the use of these devices -- most of which contain nicotine and other chemicals -- was on the rise.

That year, the county banned the sale of electronic cigarettes to persons younger than 19 and prohibited the use of e-cigarettes anywhere cigarette smoking is prohibited in the county, which includes schools and school grounds.

James L. Tomarken, Great River

Editor's note: The writer is the Suffolk County commissioner of health services.

