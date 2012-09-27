Letter: Suffolk police tax fairer than many

The 2.6 percent property tax hike proposed by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone for police service in the five western towns is fair for the services rendered ["Bellone's shaky balancing act," Editorial, Sept. 25].

There are some taxes that are unfair, including the overly broad sales tax. This tax takes away money earned that has already been taxed in many ways. This is money that you put in your pocket after going to work every day, and the government should take its hands out of our pocket.

Marilyn Kaplan, North Massapequa