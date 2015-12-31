Letter: Tainted ground a shame for vets

Regarding “Contaminated fill dug," the homes built for veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan should have been built in a lovely area with no potential problems. Tainted fill — is that the best we can do for veterans?

The land might have been donated, but who would want to have a home built near or on contaminated land? Why not relocate these people to new homes in a safe and clean environment? Why subject them to trucks digging up the dirt?

Before building, the land should be evaluated for safety. Why not do the job right from the start? The returning veterans and their families are correct. This is “unacceptable.”

Julie L. Newman, West Babylon