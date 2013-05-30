Letter: Taxes make homes hard to sell

Bay Shore was the only school district on Long Island to pierce the state-mandated cap ["95 percent of Long Island school budgets approved," News, May 21]. Six others tried and failed, and the other 117 districts found a way to keep their budgets within the cap.

The United States spends more per student on education than almost every other country, and New York ranks among the highest of the states.

When I am forced sell my house because I can no longer afford my school tax bill, maybe I can say that Bay Shore spends more per student than almost any place in the world. That ought to get people to come buy it. Yeah, right!

Robert Buetti, Bay Shore