Letter: Teacher says -- let teachers pay more

I agree with the writer of "Pension padding hurts retired teachers, too" [Letters, Feb. 27]. I am in my 12th year of teaching, and before I went back to school at age 40 to earn my teaching degree, I had been a finance and leasing manager in the auto industry for 15 years, earning a living strictly on commissions. I paid into my own individual retirement account.

I honestly think teachers can make some other concessions that will have a minor impact on their paychecks now, but will save taxpayers money and make the pension plans more solvent for the future. I truly believe teachers are worth every penny they are paid for what they deal with on a daily basis, working with children to make a positive impact on their lives.

However, all teachers need to face the reality of the current economic climate. Two things we definitely should do is pay more toward health care benefits and contribute a percentage of our checks toward our pensions. It's only fair and it makes sense. Everyone needs to stop being shortsighted and think of the long-term benefits this will have.

Frank Rizzo, Farmingville

Editor's note: The writer is an elementary grade teacher in the Brentwood School District.