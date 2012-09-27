Letter: This art is offensive to Christians

A recent ad on Pakistani television that showed President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton denouncing the poorly made anti-Muslim movie, cost the American taxpayers $70,000. Instead of labeling the movie simply amateurish and not worthy of anyone's attention, which is true, Clinton called the movie "disgusting and reprehensible."

It might have been worth the cost to the taxpayers, if they were successful in reducing the anti-American violence, but the violence rages on.

Next week, Andres Serrano's "Piss Christ" -- a small plastic crucifix submerged in a glass of Serrano's urine -- will be returning to a gallery in Manhattan. Serrano has received funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, meaning he was paid by the taxpayers.

As a Christian, I am outraged by this so-called art. I do not agree that such garbage should be supported by taxpayers, but I believe in the freedoms protected by our Constitution.

So I will not be resorting to violence or burning effigies of Serrano, but I want to know when we can expect an ad from Obama and Clinton denouncing the work as reprehensible and telling us how disgusted they are. That would be worth the money!

Dolly Kalhorn, North Babylon