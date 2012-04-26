Letter: Too many agendas in Suffolk County
It is obvious that there needs to be better ethics oversight, not only on the county level but statewide ["An abuse of ethics," News, April 20]. We taxpayers see very little of the abuses that go on, regardless of the level of government.
As a 34-year Suffolk resident and taxpayer, I have noticed that our county appears to be growing more dysfunctional. The county executive's office has its agenda, the county attorney has his, the comptroller his, the sheriff his, and the police department has its own. Are we taxpayers considered in that mix or have we gotten lost among all of these political players?
Wake up, Suffolk taxpayers. Should we be represented or just get lost in the shuffle?
Bob Hall, Port Jefferson Station
